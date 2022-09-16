BROOMFIELD, CO— Calling the product the perfect addition to their line-up of soy, almond, and cashew milks, Silk introduces a new milk alternative Friday made from blended and strained cattle. “Unlike normal milk, ours is lactose-free—no dairy, all cow,” said Shane Grant, CEO of Danone North America, who stated that the company’s initial run of the product would come in both sweetened vanilla and unsweetened gristle flavors. “We start by roasting whole cattle to bring out their natural flavor. Then, we ground up their bodies and blend it with cold water. Finally, we strain it, and the resulting product is a delicious, nutritious drink that’s high in protein, all without a single drop of dairy.” At press time, Grant added it took approximately four ground cows to make each gallon of the product.

