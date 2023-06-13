Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire media mogul and former Italian prime minister who transformed the nation’s politics with polarizing policies and gained notoriety for his “bunga bunga” sex parties, died at 86. What do you think?

“I hope the underag e sex parties don’t overshadow his other contributions to crime.” Amanda Garcia, Waxmaker

“He always made sure to carve out a role for scantily clad women in his administration.” Albert Pugalia, Lobster Groomer

