HARLEM, NY—In a surprise appearance that sent local spectators into a frenzy, reports confirmed that seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles dropped in on a pickup gymnastics meet Friday at historic Rucker Park. “It was so crazy to see her roll up and just start hitting the uneven bars with park legends like ‘Cartwheel’ Jones and all the rest,” said onlooker Greg Leonard, 14, who witnessed Biles pulling out a double-twisting double-tucked salto backwards dismount onto the concrete. “My friends and I were just messing around on the other side of the park, and then we saw everyone start running to see what was happening. Streetgym can get pretty intense here, but Simone didn’t back down. She was out hustling everybody on the beams.” Parkgoers were later seen carrying Biles around on their shoulders after she hit a buzzer-beating somersault to end the floor exercise.