Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles landed a Yurchenko double pike, a challenging vault never before accomplished by a female gymnast in competition. What do you think?

“That doesn’t change the fact she hasn’t won anything at the Olympics since 2016.” Esmé Ayres, Stay-At-Home Sibling

Advertisement

“I feel bad for all the poor souls before her who never came back down.” Aaron Danson, Systems Analyst