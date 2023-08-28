SAN JOSE, CA—Winning her eighth U.S. Championship in 10 years, Simone Biles made history Sunday as the first gymnast to successfully perform a somersault. “We have never seen a gymnast, male or female, able to stick the landing on the somersault,” said Maureen Shevrin, one of the eight judges who awarded the gymnast a perfect score for the her flawless execution of crouching down to roll head over feet in one complete revolution. “Other gymnasts who have tried the somersault in competitions previously have broken their necks and died, so we were all tense as she began her floor routine. But when she confidently rolled from her head onto her back and stood up again, the crowd went wild, and she proved once again that she truly is the G.O.A.T.” At press time, rumors were swirling that Biles would compete in next year’s Paris Olympics and add the never-before-seen handstand to her performa nce.

