U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles withdrew from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics individual and team finals, claiming the overwhelming pressure to win might have caused her to injure herself in her stressed out state. What do you think?

“She c ould have avoided all that scrutiny by simply being less good.” Herman Nuñez, Muzak Supervisor

“Would it help if I pressured her a bit more?” Kyla Bond, Duct Cleaner