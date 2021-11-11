Singapore, considered to have one of the world’s best healthcare systems, has announced it will no longer cover medical bills for people who are “unvaccinated by choice” due to their disproportionate strain on resources. What do you think?
“I was completely unaware that our misinformation came in other languages.”
Judd Campo, Trap Setter
“I knew the American model of refusing to help people pay for healthcare would catch on eventually.”
Brett Lockwood, Systems Analyst
“If the consequence of death wasn’t enough, then money just might move the needle.”
Dana Patel, Diploma Framer