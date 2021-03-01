Single-Dose Vaccine To Begin Distribution

A CDC advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, opening the way to start distribution of the nation’s first vaccine to only require a single dose and regular refrigerated storage early this week. What do you think?

“Well, well, well, look who wants to make up for giving me cancer with baby powder.” Lucrecia Colson, Family Salesperson

“That single dose has got to be huge though, right?” Mark Denham, Motivational Dancer