Single Misogynist Ready To Settle Down And Hate One Woman For Rest Of His Life

HARRISONVILLE, MO—Admitting that he was getting older and it was time to take the next step, single misogynist Rudy Griffin told reporters Monday he was ready to settle down and hate one woman for the rest of his life. “I’ve been playing the field of despising tons of stupid bitches for a long time, and I think I’m at the point where I’m ready to treat one lucky lady as my inferior forever,” said Griffin, explaining that he’s always wanted to find “the one” he can blame for all his problems. “Don’t get me wrong, I think all women deserve to be treated like objects in a patriarchal society, but I know in my heart that there’s one special woman out there who deserves all my rage. I can’t wait to find her and make her life a living hell and remind her every day that she’s nothing without me.” Griffin added that he also couldn’t wait to have kids and show his daughters a new hatred he’s never felt before.

