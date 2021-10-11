

DUBUQUE, IA—Emphasizing that the show had really picked up steam lately, the nation’s sister-in-law sources revealed Monday that Grey’s Anatomy was still running. “Yeah, the last few seasons were kind of a mess, but I’ve actually been liking the stuff with this neonatal surgeon [Addison Montgomery] coming back,” said Erin Farrow, 30, one of millions of sisters-in-law who participated in a brief conversation that confirmed the medical drama, which debuted on ABC in 2005, now featured characters named Joey and Ted who had recently gotten married. “Of course, Meredith Grey is still in it. She’s the main character. The show couldn’t exist without her. Anyway, how’s work been?” At press time, the nation’s sisters-in-law responded to a follow-up question about whether McDreamy was still on the series by laughing derisively.