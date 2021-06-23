Sixers Fans Praise Ben Simmons For Embodying Philadelphia Spirit Of Half-Assing Job

PHILADELPHIA—Claiming the Australian-born player as one of their own after a five-point performance in an elimination game Sunday, Sixers fans praised Ben Simmons for embodying the Philadelphia spirit of half-assing his job. “Failing to live up to your potential is what makes us Philadelphians,” said Tony O’Connor, 34, who called Simmons “a Sixer for life” and credited him for being completely afraid to take a chance on himself. “Whether you’re from North or South Philly, you can relate to a guy like Ben, who gets a little worse at his job every year. He’s a blue-collar guy who went into his family business out of begrudging obligation. What’s more Philly than that?” At press time, fans called Sixers center Joel Embiid a “true Philadelphian” for always showing up to work out of shape.

