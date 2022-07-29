A California man has sued Mars, the company that makes Skittles, claiming the use of titanium dioxide in the candy makes it “unfit for human consumption,” the additive being linked to genotoxicity which can potentially cause cancer. What do you think?

“It’s going to be a wild ride trying to pin down what gave me cancer.” Ray Petras, Freelance Philosopher

“That’s why I only feed my kids pure sugar.” Colin Minos, Systems Analyst