A large slice of one of the 23 official cakes made of marzipan and icing from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding, which has been kept frozen since the nuptials, has sold at auction for more than $2,500. What do you think?

“For that amount of money, it better have been a corner piece.” Hope Wanaka, Kinetic Teacher

“It sounds dumb, but my wife put me in charge of dessert and I was out of options.” Rudy Sokol, Druggist