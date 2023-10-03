Small Group Of Parents Explains Why They Are Responsible For 60% Of Book Bans

After analyzing over 1,000 attempted book bans filed in 37 states, a new study found that the majority were initiated by an extremely small and extremely vocal group of individuals. The Onion asked these individuals why they work so hard to ban books, and this is what they said.
Mark O’Dell, Regional Supply Chain Assistant Manager
“If my son reads a book with a Black character, he might become Black.”
Hannah Dougherty, Chef
“I had just moved to a new county without many friends, and joining book bans seemed like a great way to meet people.”
Nancy Dawes, Beautician
“Once you start censoring a child’s education it’s hard to stop. The power is quite intoxicating.”
Olivia Sallow, Sonographer
“The Supreme Court showed us that any group can force its will on the nation, no matter how small.”
Sammie Petropoulos, Dental Hygienist
“It was this or a pyramid scheme.”
Renee Davidson, Cafe Owner
“One loud, ignorant, and uncivilized person is more powerful than 10 normal people.”
Jenny Hughes, Administrative Assistant
“I think I speak for all Americans when I say that my opinion is just more important.”
Nathan MacQuoid, Lobby Attendant
“Smaller groups have done worse. Look at Aerosmith.”
Marissa Olsen, Youth Group Leader
“Anne Frank cyberbullied my son.”
Trevor Dent, Photographer
“Quite simply, there’s really not a whole lot of misguided parents out there who are willing to put forth the effort.”
Tony Ferguson, Unemployed
“I want to model for my kids that no matter the odds, you can always make the world a worse place.”
Angela Berry, Truck Driver
“I’m 15 years overdue on the Golden Compass, so I’m hoping if I get it banned at my library, I won’t have to pay the fees.”
Monica Adler, Wedding Planner
“The first time a child encounters a gay person or person of color, it should be a surprise.”
Leah Foreman, Stay-At-Home Mom
“A book killed my husband.”
Mark Desmond, Chiropractor
“You have no idea what a school board will agree to in order to no longer hear my voice.”
Ralph Kass, Delivery Driver
“Nothing can defeat the love we have for our kids and the hate we have for yours.”
Doug Burgess, Security Guard
“This is America. Vocal minority rules.”