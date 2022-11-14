A recent study found that most participants given $10,000 reported being happier on a daily basis during the three months they had to spend it than those who did not receive the funds, while those with household incomes over $123,000 reported no noticeable difference. What do you think?
“And what are the benefits of happiness?”
Derick Oliver, Unemployed
“Well, with $10,000 you’d be set for life.”
Keisha Bender, Opinions Specialist
“Yeah, now that I’m rich, my only pleasure comes from other people’s suffering.”
Shaun Dodson, Payment Enforcer