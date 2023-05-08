Small Town’s Economy Wholly Dependent On Cars That Made Wrong Turn After Getting Off Interstate

SEDGWICK, KS—Calling it the main driver of business, job creation, and tax revenue for the municipality, the mayor of Sedgwick, KS, told reporters Monday that the small town’s economy was wholly dependent on cars that made a wrong turn after getting off the interstate. “The number of families who were on their way to Wichita or some other bigger city and got lost after exiting I-135 is by far our leading economic indicator,” said Mayor Bryan Chapman, adding that whether a disoriented driver accidentally turned west after taking exit 22 ultimately determined the unemployment rate, consumer confidence, and median household income in the town of 1,600 people. “Most of the ways our town makes money revolve around travelers walking in and asking for directions back to the interstate, during which time they hopefully purchase a soda or a snack. In fact, most of our businesses would fail if it weren’t for tired, frustrated drivers who couldn’t get their GPS to work.” At press time, a series of confusing construction signs near the interstate exit had been credited with causing an unexpected economic boom for Sedgwick.