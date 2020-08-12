America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Smash Mouth Concert Could Be Super-Spreader Event

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 32
Vol 56 Issue 32Opinion

Health experts say a weekend performance by the band Smash Mouth at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which often draws half a million people to the South Dakota town, could become a super-spreader event as hundreds of thousands of visitors return home. What do you think?

“It blows my mind that during this time anyone would be so careless as to listen to Smash Mouth.”

Marcus Green • Salvage Yard Guide

“Unfortunately, when you’re just starting out, you have to take whatever gigs you can get.”

Lorenzo Lucchese • Unemployed

“I just assumed most Smash Mouth fans had already died from it.”

Laura Etherton • Heretic

