Smash Mouth Concert Could Be Super-Spreader Event

Health experts say a weekend performance by the band Smash Mouth at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which often draws half a million people to the South Dakota town, could become a super-spreader event as hundreds of thousands of visitors return home. What do you think?

“It blows my mind that during this time anyone would be so careless as to listen to Sma sh Mouth.” Marcus Green • Salvage Yard Guide

“Unfortunately, when you’re just starting out, you have to take whatever gigs you can get.” Lorenzo Lucchese • Unemployed