QUINCY, MA—Sources gathered at the Sasscer household Tuesday were reportedly baffled after a smattering of half-remembered facts from Ezra Klein’s podcast somehow failed to change conservative family member Caleb Van Horn’s entire worldview. “I told him the price of college used to be somewhere around $5,000 in the ’70s or maybe the ’80s, and he just rolled his eyes,” said 31-year-old Griffin Sasscer, who struggled to understand why, despite botching the statistic he had heard on The New York Times–produced podcast, he had not succeeded in completely undoing the effects of decades of right-wing media exposure and socialization upon his relative. “He asked if that was adjusted for inflation, and I said, ‘I think.’ I’m pretty sure it is. Whatever. The point is, the average college graduate has $300,000 [sic] in student loan debt. I’m just going to send him a link to the transcript.” At press time, reports confirmed Van Horn had gone to bed after Sasscer began playing an episode of the show over a Bluetooth speaker in the living room.

