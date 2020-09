Meteorologists say that smoke from California’s record-setting wildfires is now floating in the atmosphere high above a large swath of the country, creating hazy skies as far as New York. What do you think?

“It’s incredi ble to think we’re breathing the same hazardous air as big-time Hollywood celebrities!” Gabe Capper, Underpass Custodian

Advertisement

“Just tell me which way to point my fan.” Melissa Forsythe, Clogger