Snake Lays Eggs Despite Not Being Near Male In 15 Years

Herpetologists at the St. Louis Zoo say a 62-year-old ball python has laid a clutch of eggs that are expected to hatch next month, despite the fact that the snake has not been near a male in at least 15 years. What do you think?

“If no one else is going to take responsibility, I’m willing to do the honorable thing and marry this snake.” Dan LaVallee, Shucking Expert

“Being a single mom is hard enough already without being a snake.” Connie Bennett, Prequel Author