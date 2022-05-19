Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel and his wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr, who were keynote speakers at this year’s graduation ceremony for Otis College of Art and Design, made donations to repay over $10 million in student loan debt for the school’s newest graduates. What do you think?

“That’s nice, but I think kid s these days are way more into TikTok paying off their college debt.” Amar Hornsby, Junior Intern

“A clean slate is just what graduates need to be eligible for more loans.” Evan Feldberg, Unemployed

“That should make up for whatever they feel guilty about doing.” Kim Warneke, Satellite Mechanic