Snapchat To Stop Promoting Trump’s Account

Citing the decision not to amplify voices that incite racial violence and injustice, mobile messaging app Snapchat announced it will no longer promote President Trump’s account on its Discover feature, which highlights content from celebrities and news organizations. What do you think?

“Guess I’ll just h ave to get my Trump updates anywhere else.” Cliff Linde • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Sorry, if you’re still on Snapchat, you deserve garbage content.” Shannon Hutniak • Bird Stylist

“Enjoy obscurity, President Trump.” David Courtie • Fanny Pack Tailor