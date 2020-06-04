America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Snapchat To Stop Promoting Trump’s Account

Vol 56 Issue 22Opinion

Citing the decision not to amplify voices that incite racial violence and injustice, mobile messaging app Snapchat announced it will no longer promote President Trump’s account on its Discover feature, which highlights content from celebrities and news organizations. What do you think?

“Guess I’ll just have to get my Trump updates anywhere else.”

Cliff Linde • Systems Analyst

“Sorry, if you’re still on Snapchat, you deserve garbage content.”

Shannon HutniakBird Stylist

“Enjoy obscurity, President Trump.”

David CourtieFanny Pack Tailor

