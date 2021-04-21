So-Called ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill Signed Into Florida Law

A new “anti-riot” bill in Florida has been signed into law, enhancing penalties during a protest that authorities can classify as a “riot” in broad terms and offering civil immunity to drivers who hit protesters. What do you think?
“Protesters can be effectively brutalized without this kind of overreach.”
Liz Pratt, Serving-Size Adjuster
“Man, I wish there was some way to express my anger about this.”
Isaac Hasan, Shirt Sizer
“It’s like I always say: innocent until proven outdoors.”
Terrance Elston, Worm Miner