So-Called ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill Signed Into Florida Law

A new “anti-riot” bill in Florida has been signed into law, enhancing penalties during a protest that authorities can classify as a “riot” in broad terms and offering civil immunity to drivers who hit protesters. What do you think?

“Protesters can be effectively brutalized without this kind of overreach.” Liz Pratt, Se rving- Size Adjuster

“Man, I wish there was some way to express my anger about this.” Isaac Hasan, Shirt Sizer