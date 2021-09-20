TORONTO—Casting doubt on the 35-year-old’s commitment to the franchise, so-called diehard Blue Jays fan Eric Tremblay wouldn’t even leap over a stadium railing to catch a T-shirt Sunday during the team’s series finale against the Twins. “Eric talks a big game about how this team is his life, but he wouldn’t even throw himself off the mezzanine when the time came,” said fellow Blue Jays fan James Witt, expressing sadness that his friend had let down Ace and ruined his only chance to own an extra-large “OK Blue Jays” T-shirt. “He’s been talking about going in on season tickets, but now I’m not so sure. He had a chance to prove his loyalty by catching that shirt, and he just meekly extended his hand out. So much for ‘bleeding blue,’ right?” At press time, Blue Jays fans loudly booed Tremblay after he refused to dive into the bullpen to chase a foul ball.

