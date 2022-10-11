While the 1% may think they made their own fortunes, it’s more than likely that they had wealthy parents. Here are the so-called “self-made” billionaires who actually grew up privileged.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
It’s a little-known fact that the reigning monarch of Saudi Arabia inherited his entire kingdom from his father.
George Soros
Inherited shadowy global cabal from parents.
Bernard Arnault
C’mon, did you think a guy named “Bernard Arnault” didn’t grow up rich?
Jeff Bezos
As a child, Bezos received millions in a legal settlement after being trapped in a well on city property for seven months.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton is actually a stage name to hide the fact that she’s the daughter of Bill Marriott, the founder and former CEO of the Marriott hotel chain.
Dad
We all know Grandpa paid for everything.
Jack Ma
His parents gave him shipping containers of wholesale goods for his allowance as a child, and he started Alibaba once he had enough saved up.
Ronald McDonald
While the fast food icon claims to have achieved his position due to hard work, he has had a $330 million trust fund since he turned 13.
Warren Buffett
Buffett’s father was a 10-foot statue made entirely of gold.
Mark Zuckerberg
Actually grew up in a massive eight-bedroom, five-bath hoodie.
Elon Musk
Few people know this, but Elon Musk’s father was actually famed celebrity, entrepreneur, and serial murderer the Zodiac Killer.
Sam Bankman-Fried
He’s actually another one of Elon Musk’s secret children.
Marianne Liebmann
Nothing says money like minimal documentation online about your wealthy childhood.
Steve Ballmer
He just seems like the kind of guy whose parents gave him money instead of attention.
Michael Bloomberg
Alright, so maybe the family didn’t live in a castle, but Michael never went to bed hungry, which is more than his poor mother could say when she was a little girl!
Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud
This businessman was able to accumulate billions in wealth despite belonging to the poor part of the Saudi royal family.
Phil Knight
While the Nike founder did grow up in Oregon, few people know that there is a nice part of Oregon.
George Lucas
While many believe the Star Wars creator grew up modest, the multibillionaire actually grew up the son of wealthy intergalactic pilot Chewbacca.