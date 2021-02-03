‘So Should I Invoice You Later?’ Says Janet Yellen Trying To Secure Speaking Fee After Meeting With Regulators

WASHINGTON—After she discussed the recent volatility of popular shorted stocks such as GameStop and A MC with a group of government regulators Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedly tried to secure a speaking fee, asking officials if she should just invoice them later. “You can pay now, or you can wait until you receive a bill in the next few days,” Yellen said to the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, explaining that they would be charged her usual $250,000 minimum for the speech on why they should conduct a regulatory review of trading patterns. “Just send the check to my agent, Celebrity Talent International, and they’ll take care of the rest. Also, it’s no big deal, but I requested a veggie platter in my rider, and there wasn’t one here, so if you could just be aware of that for next time, that’d be great.” Yellen later stated that she would have to charge an additional consulting fee after the regulators held her over for an unanticipated Q&A session about the administration’s fiscal policy.

