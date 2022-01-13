The internet is supposed to be for procrastinating doing your job, not getting fired from it. Unless you want to get in some serious trouble, avoid making any of the following social media mistakes.
Liking The Wrong Kind Of Porn On The Company Account
Before liking porn on the company’s social media handles, you should always work with the marketing department to figure out which porn aligns with your customer journey.
Doxxing Your CEO, Rather Than Your Direct Supervisor
If you post the CEO’s personal information without first doxxing your immediate manager, you can expect a talk with HR about the chain of command.
Calling Out Someone For Sexually Harassing You
The proper way to report sexual harassment is to bring it to an HR representative who can then fire you instead of the perpetrator.
Posting A Photo Of You Inside Another Business
It’s bad form to patronize any business outside of the one you work for.
Tweeting Complaints About Your Boss’s Nazi Memorabilia Collection
Social media isn’t the place to air grievances about your boss, even if they own an exact replica of Hitler’s skull.
Bad-Mouthing The Wages You Earn From Any Of The 3 Jobs You Work That Barely Cover Your Rent
Unfortunately, the more jobs you have, the more likely at least one of them will take issue with this.
Constantly Making TikTok Videos Under The Account @GirlWhoHatesHerJob
Although funny and relatable, it’s distracting to everyone in the office.
Expressing Your Personal Opinions In Any Way
If you check the employee handbook, you’ll clearly see you waived all personal opinions on your start date.
Messing Up The Dance Steps
How are teens going to get interested in Roth IRAs if you can’t remember it’s shimmy, THEN twerk.
Exploring Chicago On The Day You Called In Sick
Lying about sick days could get you fired unless Charlie Sheen can talk your sister out of snitching on you.
Posting Pictures Of Your Children
How dare you claim to love someone more than the merciful, benevolent boss who employs you.
Making A Whistleblower Complaint During Work Hours
It’s best to do this on your personal time and with an attorney by your side.
Calling Fritos “Gross Salty Scabs”
You do know whose Twitter feed you manage, right?
Sharing Too Much About Your Personal Life
No one needs to know your name AND where you went to high school.
Job Interview Selfies
You’re not the first person to look for new work on company time, but don’t post a pic of yourself in a conference room captioned “Second interview! #nailedit!”
Posting Updates About How the Document-Shredding Is Going
While it’s good you took your manager’s advice to be more proactive, those files were labeled “do not shred” for a reason.
Sharing Company Secrets
It’s a huge no-no to reveal who your company has a crush on.
Allowing Site To Become A Clearinghouse For Disinformation And Conspiracy Theories That Influenced A Presidential Election
Actually, you might get away with this one.
