The Social Security trust fund most Americans rely on for their retirement will run out of money in 2034, one year sooner than expected, according to an annual government report that cites the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession as major factors. What do you think?

“I’d better plan on turning 64 much sooner then.” Pedro Bernal, Validation Distributor

“They still have plenty of time to think up some other scam.” Grant Rocha, Trash Organizer