FRISCO, TX—Having finally given in after years of feeling compelled to be more like everyone else, the societal pressure to conform appeared to be doing nothing but favors for area man Scott Gilcrest, sources confirmed Tuesday. “Doing everything I can to fit in has prevented people from getting to know the real me, and that’s proven to be a huge asset,” said Osborne, who added that abandoning any attempt to chart his own course or live life on his own terms had been a godsend in more ways than he could count. “I’ve been promoted, I’ve been getting invited places, I’m making all kinds of contacts—and I’ve certainly never had more friends. When I think back to how I used to always try to just be myself, it all seems so silly. Obviously, I wasn’t going to get anywhere that way.” At press time, everything in Gilcrest’s life came crashing down after he let slip at work that he had not actually watched the Super Bowl.