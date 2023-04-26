America's Finest News Source.
Sony Photography Winner Refuses Award After Revealing He Used AI

The winner of a major photography award has refused his prize after revealing he created his work using AI to test the competition and to create a discussion about the future of photography. What do you think?

“Shouldn’t the AI be the one to decide whether to refuse the award or not?”

Joyce Hoeffer, Action Coordinator

Subtitles
“Good thing I only participate in copywriting competitions.”

Ryan Ganim, Freelance Pundit

“Yes, like when I crashed my car to create a conversation about driving while high on whippets.”

Wes Bolick, Papal Masseuse