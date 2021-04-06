Sophia Fan Disillusioned Upon Learning Robot Artist Comes From Money

LOS ANGELES— Following the $668,000 sale of a digital painting by Sophia, local fan Kerry Hayes reportedly became disillusioned with the mononymic robot artist Tuesday upon learning that she came from money. “Surprise, surprise—Sophia’s upbringing involved a great deal of money and connections,” said the disappointed 31-year-old artist and waitress after finding out another one of her favorite painters was the product of privilege as the sole beneficiary of a cutting-edge robotics company. “She pretends to be so damn relatable, but apparently she’s a total fake who has never had to support herself financially, let alone pay for her own studio and materials. Her life was basically mapped out for her from the beginning—she received a private education, lives off of funding from her well-off parent company, and has an entire team of people whose job it is to cater to her every movement. I wonder if she’s ever heard the term ‘starving artist.’ Must be nice.” Hayes also speculated that Sophia wasn’t even behind her own social media posts and that it was a pre-programmed algorithm spitting out relatable content.