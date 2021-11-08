Sopranos creator David Chase has revealed what happened to the main character Tony Soprano at the end of the last episode of the series in 2007, which rankled viewers by abruptly cutting to black and leaving his fate a mystery. What do you think?

“Good. I’m still mad M*A*S*H never told us how the Korean War ended.” Wendy Euston, Trust Builder

“An ending 14 years in the making is the kind of revolutionary television The Sopranos is known for.” Nathan Jeet, Rate Justifier