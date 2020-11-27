America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

South Dakota Unveils New ‘Come Die Here’ Tourism Campaign

Vol 56 Issue 47coronavirusSouth Dakota
Illustration for article titled South Dakota Unveils New ‘Come Die Here’ Tourism Campaign

PIERRE, SD—In an effort to attract visitors to a state that is home to some of the worst Covid-19 infection rates in the world, South Dakota officials launched a new tourism initiative Friday that will be centered around the slogan “Come Die Here.” “For years, people have flocked here to see Mount Rushmore, but now South Dakota is also a great place to just come and die,” said Gov. Kristi Noem in a prepared statement, which touted the dwindling availability of ICU beds, lack of a statewide mask mandate, and opportunity to take one’s last, fluid-filled breaths amidst the scenic backdrop of Badlands National Park. “What could be better than perishing while surrounded by the gorgeous Black Hills after enjoying a scrumptious last meal of chislic or bison burgers? Wild Bill Hickok went down in South Dakota, and now it’s easier than ever for you and your loved ones to do the same!” At press time, reports confirmed North Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska had all sought to compete with South Dakota by launching their own similar campaigns.

