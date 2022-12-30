We may earn a commission from links on this page.

South Korea passed laws to scrap its traditional method of counting ages, in which citizens are deemed to be a year old when born with a year added every Jan. 1, and adopt the international standard, causing everyone to lose one or two years of age. What do you think?

“Why do our dumb calendars only go forward?” Denise Cavicchio, Handbook Writer

“So our kids are even further behind them in education than we thought.” Darrel Katz, Locust Breeder