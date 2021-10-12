Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, blaming issues like bad weather and staffing shortages, while others cite poor management as recent data shows the airline to have the worst on-time performance and most canceled flights of any major U.S. airline. What do you think?

“If nothing else, at least 2,000 fewer flight attendants were bitten by passengers.” Yousef Wardle, Unemployed

“Oh, come on, anyone flying on Southwest was never that serious about getting to their destination in the first place.” Samuel Mayes, Camouflage Designer