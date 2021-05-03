SpaceX Makes Rare Nighttime Splashdown

Elon Musk’s private space company SpaceX successfully returned four International Space Station astronauts home safely in the first nighttime splashdown since 1968. What do you think?

“Nighttime is gr eat cover for all the astronauts deeply embarrassed about being in Elon Musk’s space program.” Blake Solis, Flooring Expert

“I want to know why we’re bringing back used astronauts in the first place.” Katie Welles, Livestock Groomer