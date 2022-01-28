The four-ton upper stage of a SpaceX rocket that did not return to Earth after a completed mission is on course to crash into the Moon and explode seven years after it was launched, producing an impact capable of creating a 65-foot crater. What do you think?

“You’ve g ot to hand it to him. Elon Musk knows how to produce an exploding, out-of-control vehicle.” Serena Cattermole, Musical Snapper

“But will SpaceX ever be capable of crashing something into Mars?” Rodney Vayenas, Systems Analyst