Spanish Police Seize ‘Narco-Sub’ Found In Mediterranean Warehouse

Police in Málaga, Spain have seized a 30-foot, semi-submersible vessel designed to smuggle up to 2,000 kilograms of drugs, the first such “narco-submarine” found to have been made in the country. What do you think?

“So, I guess creativity is a crime now?” Jared Folds • Hue Developer

“Oh, Jesus, they found my narco-submarine? Holy fuck. I’m so fucked.” Heather Kassel • Freelance Homemaker