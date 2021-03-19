Spanish Police Seize ‘Narco-Sub’ Found In Mediterranean Warehouse

Police in Málaga, Spain have seized a 30-foot, semi-submersible vessel designed to smuggle up to 2,000 kilograms of drugs, the first such “narco-submarine” found to have been made in the country. What do you think?
“So, I guess creativity is a crime now?”
Jared Folds • Hue Developer
“Oh, Jesus, they found my narco-submarine? Holy fuck. I’m so fucked.”
Heather Kassel • Freelance Homemaker
“I’m sick of all the gimmicks. Just sell me the drugs, and I’ll be on my way!”
Yoni Scriver • Brand Strategist