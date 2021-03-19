America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Spanish Police Seize ‘Narco-Sub’ Found In Mediterranean Warehouse

Police in Málaga, Spain have seized a 30-foot, semi-submersible vessel designed to smuggle up to 2,000 kilograms of drugs, the first such “narco-submarine” found to have been made in the country. What do you think?

“So, I guess creativity is a crime now?”

Jared Folds • Hue Developer

“Oh, Jesus, they found my narco-submarine? Holy fuck. I’m so fucked.”

Heather Kassel • Freelance Homemaker

“I’m sick of all the gimmicks. Just sell me the drugs, and I’ll be on my way!”

Yoni Scriver • Brand Strategist

