America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Spanish Soccer President Refuses To Resign After Forcibly Kissing Player At World Cup

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed a player after the country’s Women’s World Cup victory, has refused to resign, fueling anger among the team and government ministers, who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behavior. What do you think?

“Sometimes it feels like you can’t forcibly do anything anymore.”

Mitch Adriel, Network Navigator

Watch
Archaeologists Uncover Living Guy By Mistake
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Back To School Edition: This Week's Most Viral News
Friday 12:35PM
Updated Texas Sex Ed Curriculum Instructs Children How To Stone Whores
Thursday 1:00PM

“I’m sure he’s learned his lesson and won’t do this on camera next time.”

Jan Martinez, Ferry Designer

Advertisement

“Maybe sexual harassment is just how he shows appreciation.”

Anders Goodwin, Unemployed