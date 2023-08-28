Spanish Soccer President Refuses To Resign After Forcibly Kissing Player At World Cup

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed a player after the country’s Women’s World Cup victory, has refused to resign, fueling anger among the team and government ministers, who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behavior. What do you think?

“Sometimes it feels like you can’t forcibly do anything anymore.” Mitch Adriel, Network Navigator

“I’m sure he’s learned his lesson and won’t do this on camera next time.” Jan Martinez, Ferry Designer

Advertisement