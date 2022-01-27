SAN DIEGO, CA—Watching with rapt enjoyment while employees hauled out buckets of herring, spectators cheered wildly Thursday as a zookeeper at the San Diego Zoo threw fish to a very chubby boy. “Woo-hoo, look at him jump and dance around—that little boy caught the whole fish right in his mouth,” said visitor Jodie Chamberlin, who, with the rest of her family, laughed and screamed as the zookeeper turned on some music, held up several sardines, and commanded the rotund 10-year-old to twirl, jump on top of a box, and clap. “He didn’t even chew that one, just swallowed it whole, bones and all! I never knew they could balance balls on their noses, but I guess chubby boys will do anything for a treat.” At press time, several chubby boys reportedly rushed the zookeeper, knocked over the bucket, and immediately started biting and clawing each other to get to the raw fish.

