Spencer Rattler Takes Pay Cut To Help Sooners Recruit Better Players

NORMAN, OK—Hoping to make a personal sacrifice to aid Oklahoma’s run at the National Championship, star quarterback Spencer Rattler announced plans Monday to take a pay cut to help the Sooners recruit better players. “I’m happy to reconstruct my weekly cash handoffs if that’s what it takes for us to land top recruits,” said Rattler, who revealed plans to accept a mid-sized sedan from the university instead of a luxury sports car. “Obviously, I want the security of a long-term deal, but it’s important for us to pay these young guys. I chose to come back this year to compete for a championship, and I want to make sure we have enough money to pursue big names in the transfer portal.” At press time, Rattler invited a troubled walk-on receiver to live with him at his palatial estate.

