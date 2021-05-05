Spend $15 Building Your Ultimate NBA Lineup

Sure, your favorite team’s GM sucks, but could you do any better? Would you chase stars to form a Big 3 or build around the margins to craft a perfectly balanced roster? Put your team-building skills to the test by constructing the best possible lineup without exceeding your $15 budget.
2 / 32
$5
$5
3 / 32
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry
Winning Formula: Preternatural ability to attract defenders with an industrial-sized magnet.
Cause For Concern: Are you really gonna blow a third of your budget on the first guy? Get a grip, man.
4 / 32
.45 Pistol
.45 Pistol
Winning Formula: A veteran locker room presence that’s shown no signs of age
Cause For Concern: Can’t stay out of the headlines
5 / 32
LeBron James
LeBron James
Winning Formula: Basketball prodigy who didn’t play professionally until he was 18
Cause For Concern: Your remaining players must agree to sign with Klutch Sports
6 / 32
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Winning Formula: Unstoppable smile
Cause For Concern: Makes a lot of noise jumping around like that
7 / 32
War Machine
War Machine
Winning Formula: Team player who knows how to maximize 8-minutes of screen time
Cause For Concern: Lack of lateral quickness renders him a liability on the perimeter
8 / 32
$4
$4
9 / 32
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard
Winning Formula: Dominates in crunch-time thanks to innate punctuality
Cause For Concern: 1-12 postseason record against the Warriors exposed a glaring weakness to better teams
10 / 32
Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić
Winning Formula: Survived rookie hazing ritual where teammates forced him to carry the whole franchise
Cause For Concern: Can complain for a foul call in 10 languages
11 / 32
Property Brothers
Property Brothers
Winning Formula: Matching tattoos render these twins indistinguishable to defenses
Cause For Concern: Sabotaging home-court advantage by renovating the arena before every game
12 / 32
Buck Swope
Buck Swope
Winning Formula: High-level endurance from years in disco and porn
Cause For Concern: Downtrodden eyes that convey the death of certain kind of American masculinity
13 / 32
Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis
Winning Formula: Trade demands
Cause For Concern: Completely anonymous despite a decade of MVP-level production
14 / 32
$3
$3
15 / 32
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Winning Formula: Knockdown shooter with a mean streak on defense
Cause For Concern: An overbearing father looms large over any team who signs the Fanning sisters
16 / 32
Basher Tarr
Basher Tarr
Winning Formula: Stopping opponent’s momentum by blacking out the arena lights
Cause For Concern: Failed to pull off the Van Der Woude Job
17 / 32
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler
Winning Formula: Emotional abuse
Cause For Concern: Works too hard, cares too much
18 / 32
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson
Winning Formula: Innovating the game by being stronger than his opponents
Cause For Concern: Charming, hospitable personality could backfire in a sport where pettiness rules the day
19 / 32
Optimus Prime
Optimus Prime
Winning Formula: Strong rim defender who can switch onto wings
Cause For Concern: The 36-year-old Autobot probably peaked in the early 2010s
20 / 32
$2
$2
21 / 32
Ja Morant
Ja Morant
Winning Formula: Jumping over stuff
Cause For Concern: Slender frame could leave him susceptible to hard-hitting safeties
22 / 32
Devin Booker
Devin Booker
Winning Formula: Can do everything on the court except make teammates better
Cause For Concern: Inconsistent player who struggles to put up 70 points every night
23 / 32
Paul Rusesabagina
Paul Rusesabagina
Winning Formula: Conflict-management skills to lead any locker room
Cause For Concern: Opposition to horrible human rights abuses in direct conflict with team’s Nike or Adidas endorsements
24 / 32
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum
Winning Formula: World’s best dad
Cause For Concern: Stamina took a serious hit this season after contracting a deadly respiratory virus
25 / 32
Swordfish
Swordfish
Winning Formula: Lockdown defender with elite wingspan
Cause For Concern: Bites on too many pump fakes
26 / 32
$1
$1
27 / 32
LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball
Winning Formula: Throws passes with every part of his arm
Cause For Concern: Media overexposure risks spreading awareness of the game
28 / 32
Don Cheadle (SNL)
Don Cheadle (SNL)
Winning Formula: Plays bigger than his size thanks to vocal projection
Cause For Concern: Missed NBA All-Star Weekend to do his little skits
29 / 32
Grimes
Grimes
Winning Formula: Crunch-time performance art
Cause For Concern: 4ÆM\\\x_O34
30 / 32
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport
Winning Formula: Curdled milk
Cause For Concern: Tanked his audition for White Men Can’t Jump by hopping over a wet spot
31 / 32
Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert
Winning Formula: Regular season defense
Cause For Concern: Divided his locker room by spreading and independently creating Covid-19
32 / 32
