Spend $15 Building Your Ultimate NBA Lineup

Sports

Sure, your favorite team’s GM sucks, but could you do any better? Would you chase stars to form a Big 3 or build around the margins to craft a perfectly balanced roster? Put your team-building skills to the test by constructing the best possible lineup without exceeding your $15 budget.

$5

Stephen Curry

Winning Formula: Preternatural ability to attract defenders with an industrial-sized magnet.

Cause For Concern: Are you really gonna blow a third of your budget on the first guy? Get a grip, man.

.45 Pistol

Winning Formula: A veteran locker room presence that’s shown no signs of age

Cause For Concern: Can’t stay out of the headlines

LeBron James

Winning Formula: Basketball prodigy who didn’t play professionally until he was 18

Cause For Concern: Your remaining players must agree to sign with Klutch Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Winning Formula: Unstoppable smile

Cause For Concern: Makes a lot of noise jumping around like that

War Machine

Winning Formula: Team player who knows how to maximize 8-minutes of screen time

Cause For Concern: Lack of lateral quickness renders him a liability on the perimeter

$4

Damian Lillard

Winning Formula: Dominates in crunch-time thanks to innate punctuality

Cause For Concern: 1-12 postseason record against the Warriors exposed a glaring weakness to better teams

Luka Dončić

Winning Formula: Survived rookie hazing ritual where teammates forced him to carry the whole franchise

Cause For Concern: Can complain for a foul call in 10 languages

Property Brothers

Winning Formula: Matching tattoos render these twins indistinguishable to defenses

Cause For Concern: Sabotaging home-court advantage by renovating the arena before every game

Buck Swope

Winning Formula: High-level endurance from years in disco and porn

Cause For Concern: Downtrodden eyes that convey the death of certain kind of American masculinity

Anthony Davis

Winning Formula: Trade demands

Cause For Concern: Completely anonymous despite a decade of MVP-level production

$3

Dakota Fanning

Winning Formula: Knockdown shooter with a mean streak on defense

Cause For Concern: An overbearing father looms large over any team who signs the Fanning sisters

Basher Tarr

Winning Formula: Stopping opponent’s momentum by blacking out the arena lights

Cause For Concern: Failed to pull off the Van Der Woude Job

Jimmy Butler

Winning Formula: Emotional abuse

Cause For Concern: Works too hard, cares too much

Zion Williamson

Winning Formula: Innovating the game by being stronger than his opponents

Cause For Concern: Charming, hospitable personality could backfire in a sport where pettiness rules the day

Optimus Prime

Winning Formula: Strong rim defender who can switch onto wings

Cause For Concern: The 36-year-old Autobot probably peaked in the early 2010s

$2

Ja Morant

Winning Formula: Jumping over stuff

Cause For Concern: Slender frame could leave him susceptible to hard-hitting safeties

Devin Booker

Winning Formula: Can do everything on the court except make teammates better

Cause For Concern: Inconsistent player who struggles to put up 70 points every night

Paul Rusesabagina

Winning Formula: Conflict-management skills to lead any locker room

Cause For Concern: Opposition to horrible human rights abuses in direct conflict with team’s Nike or Adidas endorsements

Jayson Tatum

Winning Formula: World’s best dad

Cause For Concern: Stamina took a serious hit this season after contracting a deadly respiratory virus

Swordfish

Winning Formula: Lockdown defender with elite wingspan

Cause For Concern: Bites on too many pump fakes

$1

LaMelo Ball

Winning Formula: Throws passes with every part of his arm

Cause For Concern: Media overexposure risks spreading awareness of the game

Don Cheadle (SNL)

Winning Formula: Plays bigger than his size thanks to vocal projection

Cause For Concern: Missed NBA All-Star Weekend to do his little skits

Grimes

Winning Formula: Crunch-time performance art

Cause For Concern: 4ÆM\\\x_O34

Michael Rapaport

Winning Formula: Curdled milk

Cause For Concern: Tanked his audition for White Men Can’t Jump by hopping over a wet spot

Rudy Gobert

Winning Formula: Regular season defense

Cause For Concern: Divided his locker room by spreading and independently creating Covid-19

