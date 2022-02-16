Researchers in Switzerland have developed a spinal cord implant that uses a nerve-stimulating device controlled by a touchscreen tablet that has already allowed for a paralyzed man with a completely severed spine to walk again. What do you think?

“Sweet. I’m rebooking th at skydiving trip.” Roy Haines, Cabbage Farmer

Advertisement

“I thought faith healers had this covered.” Maya Nerboso, Tissue Distributor