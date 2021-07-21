‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Features Trans Cover Model For First Time

Model and actress Leyna Bloom has made history by becoming the first trans person to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, the magazine’s most famous and perennially best-selling edition. What do you think?

“It’s great that we’re finally breaking down the barriers to being objectified by 47-year-old men.” Matt Featherstone, Mic Stand Lengthener

Advertisement

“Times clearly haven’t changed that much if Sports Illustrated is still making print issues.” Nick Kuras, Shuttle Pilot