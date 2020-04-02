Spotify Launches App For Children

Spotify announced a new kid-friendly app featuring over 8,000 songs, bedtime stories, lullabies, soundscapes, and themed playlists including country, Motown, Christian, and soul music. What do you think?
“Kudos to the folks at Spotify for successfully finding a fun, engaging way to gather data on underage users.”
Giselle Baker • Systems Analyst
“Absolutely not. Children should not be exposed to music until they’re 18.”
Warren McKay • Pasta Expert
“Excellent, I’ve been looking to get into some new lullabies.”
Judah Candusso • Spittoon Dumper