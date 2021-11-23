Spotify has removed a play button that automatically shuffled songs regardless of an album’s track list after singer-songwriter Adele requested the change ahead of the release of her fourth studio album. What do you think?



“But in a univer se without purpose, anything but the chaos of shuffle is a lie.” Josh Hershinow • Temperature Gauger

“Awww, but it feels less disposable that way.” Madeline Brandwin • Recess Teacher