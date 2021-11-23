Spotify has removed a play button that automatically shuffled songs regardless of an album’s track list after singer-songwriter Adele requested the change ahead of the release of her fourth studio album. What do you think?
“But in a universe without purpose, anything but the chaos of shuffle is a lie.”
Josh Hershinow • Temperature Gauger
“Awww, but it feels less disposable that way.”
Madeline Brandwin • Recess Teacher
“I still listened to it out of order, it just took a little more effort.”
Cullen Ducharme • Unemployed