Spring SAT Tests Cancelled Due To Pandemic

The College Board announced that upcoming SAT testing has been postponed due to the coronavirus, but added that if schools remain closed this fall they may introduce a digital exam for students to take at home. What do you think?

“Thank God! I was worried I might find out how stupid my son is.” Reese Sherman • Abstract Cartographer

“Good, I don’t have it in me to give my students another ‘test scores don’t define you’ speech.” Isaac Gauny • AP Gym Teacher

“But standardized tests are a really important tool for us to measure how we did as parents.” Mavis Hewes • Soup Barista