Squatters have occupied the London mansion of a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the British government, displaying a sign saying “this property has been liberated” and calling for the seven-bedroom mansion to be made available to Ukrainian refugees. What do you think?

“Speaking of hostile wealthy elites, anyone occupying Buckingham P alace?” Daryl Gleeson, Dating Behaviorist

“How much are they going to charge the refugees for rent?” Aiden Bailie, Tandem Bicyclist