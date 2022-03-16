Squatters have occupied the London mansion of a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the British government, displaying a sign saying “this property has been liberated” and calling for the seven-bedroom mansion to be made available to Ukrainian refugees. What do you think?
“Speaking of hostile wealthy elites, anyone occupying Buckingham Palace?”
Daryl Gleeson, Dating Behaviorist
“How much are they going to charge the refugees for rent?”
Aiden Bailie, Tandem Bicyclist
“Only seven bedrooms? He’s not much of an oligarch.”
Angelica Goyette, Chief Heiress