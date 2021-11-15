SEOUL—Saying the decision to return to the cruelty of the streaming giant had almost driven him mad, Squid Game creato r Hwang Dong-hyuk told reporters Monday that he had voluntarily returned to Netflix after being reminded of the hellish world outside. “I was scared, I needed the cash, and this was my last resort, but I ultimately realized I needed Netflix just as much as they needed me,” said Hwang, adding that calling the number on Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’s business card after everything he had been put through was the hardest choice he ever made. “The messed up thing is I already knew how crazy Netflix was. Last time I was there they forced me to play all these sick games dreamed up by their algorithm. They even made me watch a season of Space Force. It was horrifying. But they knew they had my number, and I came crawling back just like they always thought I would.” Hwang added that he should have never returned after seeing what Netflix did to the Stranger Things kids, but that at least this way someone would get the money.

